One person has been taken to the hospital and one man has been arrested following a crash in northeast Colorado Springs Tuesday night, officials with the Colorado Springs Police Department announced. 

The crash happened around 5:10 p.m. at the intersection of Rangewood Drive and Woodmen Road, officials said. Police investigation revealed that a truck was traveling west on Woodmen when a station wagon turned left in front of the truck at the intersection, causing a crash. A passenger from the station wagon was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, police said. Alcohol is suspected to be a factor in the crash, according to police.

Officers arrested 49-year-old Mark Jackson in connection with the crash and the department's major crash team is investigating. 

The intersection was closed off for hours and traffic was diverted, police said. 

