Detectives with the Fountain Police Department arrested 25-year-old Daniel Conner Matheny on suspicion of sexual exploitation of children, Lisa Schneider public information officer for the department announced Tuesday.
Around 7:30 a.m., detectives executed a search warrant in the 7000 block of Trione Lane on a tip from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. Evidence recovered during the warrant led to Matheny's arrest, Schneider said in a release.
The Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force is comprised of officers from the Colorado Springs Police Department, the Falcon Police Department, deputies with the El Paso County Sheriff's Office and special agents with the Department of Homeland Security.