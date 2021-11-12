Colorado Springs Police have ended a shelter-in-place order that was first issued Friday afternoon for a neighborhood in southeast Colorado Springs.
According to an alert sent at 4:43 p.m., Police are warning of activity in the area of Mason and Triple Crown ways. Police are asking residents to stay indoors and away from windows and doors and to keep them locked. Just after 8:20 p.m., police said they had concluded activity in the area.
Officials with the police department said one person has been arrested. They said Friday's incident stemmed from a disturbance at a different location. Police obtained search and arrest warrants for the individual in the area the shelter-in-place order was issued.