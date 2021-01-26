The Cripple Creek-Victor school district has received a nearly $1.5 million state grant that will launch a career and technical education program for youth and adults — a windfall for the tiny district.
Cripple Creek learned of the award Friday, Superintendent Miriam Mondragon said. The size of the award is "really unheard of" for a district so small: just 350 students, she said.
"I feel like I'm still in shock, to tell you the truth," Mondragon said. "We're just incredibly excited. We've got big plans."
The money come from the RISE — Response, Innovation and Student Equity — fund, announced by Gov. Jared Polis is September. The $32.7 million grant program supports high-needs schools address learning challenges stemming from the pandemic, with a goal of closing equity gaps. The district's award came as part of a second wave of recipients announced Monday that included nearly $3 million to Colorado Mountain College, the wave's largest recipient of funds, and $2 million to Pueblo Community College.
The Cripple Creek-Victor district had already envisioned a center that would allow high school upperclassmen and adults in need of employment skills to participate in internships and on-the-job training, "a true skill-building to employment program," Mondragon said.
Most students in Cripple Creek need a job by the time they reach their senior year, to help support their family, she said, adding that it's not typical for the district's students to attend college.
"This will allow them to get experience, get training," Mondragon said. "And with this grant money, we can actually provide them with stipends, or scholarships to pay for certifications and licensures — so they can focus on their education and future, not trying to balance work and school."
Planning is now underway for the program, as well as for a "mini factory" that will enable students to build manufactured homes to be placed in the community. The area has a "very difficult housing situation," Mondragon said, adding that the hope is to break ground on the factory by early spring.
The district also plans to launch a small culinary arts program, she added.
"Now that we have the money, we have a lot of work to do."