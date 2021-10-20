Colorado Springs Utilities worked to restore power to more than 1,300 residents who lost electricity Wednesday morning, the agency said.

Neighborhoods between North Academy Boulevard, East Platte Avenue, Palmer Park Boulevard and North Circle Drive lost power shortly after 9:30 a.m. after a construction crew hit a power line in the area, the agency said.

Crews worked to return power to the neighborhood and anticipated restoring electricity to the area by noon, the agency's website said.

The agency also tweeted that its website and "a few other systems" were down as of 10:52 a.m.