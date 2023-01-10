The Mega Millions Lottery is closing in on a $1.1 billion payout following the three-month lottery losing streak.

Tuesday’s drawing marks the fifth largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history. Regardless of the losing streak, the odds of winning don’t change at 1 in 302.6 million.

The largest jackpot sum won was in California in November of 2022, with a grand total of $2.04 billion.

The winner will have the option of receiving the $1.1 billion paid through annuity over 29 years, or if they opt to receive their winnings in cash, the payout is estimated at $568.7 million.

The drawing is scheduled for Tuesday night at 11 p.m. EST.

If claimed in Colorado, the winner will surpass the state's current standing record for biggest lottery-win; Judy Finchum of Clifton who won $133 million through the Powerball Jackpot in September of 2017.