The Gazette has rolled out a series of new mobile apps as part of its ongoing digital initiatives.
The new apps for The Gazette and sister publication Colorado Politics are available for iOS and Android devices.
The apps offer simplified navigation and design, and a better reader experience. The landing pages of the apps are headlined by the top stories of the day, followed by a set of tiles organized by section. Each section is then organized by subsections.
All content in the app will be free to users through Oct. 7 after which Gazette and/or Colorado Politics subscriptions will be required.