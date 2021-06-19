A hike through the newest state park

A view of Fishers Peak at Fishers Peak State Park near Trinidad via one of the three “sneak peek” trails there.

 Chhun Sun/Cheyenne Edition

Colorado's newest state park reopened Saturday morning after flash flood damage caused an almost month-long hiatus.

Fisher's Peak was closed indefinitely the weekend of May 22, after torrential rains caused significant damage to the park's trails and parking lot.

But Colorado Parks and Wildlife's Southeast Region tweeted Saturday that the park had been opened back up as soon as possible "even though the bumps and bruises are not healed."

Some of the damage done to the park by May rains was captured by Colorado Parks and Wildlife videographer Jerry Neal:

https://vimeo.com/559770720
Load comments