NEW YORK • Chelsea Blackwell’s dachshund, Blue, disappeared Monday, and the distraught owner went in search.
She drove for an hour before coming upon a line of squad cars and people with cameras near the Greyhound bus station in Albany, N.Y., and set aside her search to investigate. “I pulled over and thought, oh man, did someone get shot? What’s going on?” she said Wednesday. “I mean, there were like eight police cars. There was like all these people with cameras.”
Fortunately, tragedy did not lurk — Blackwell had stumbled upon a movie crew — and her search ended in a one-in-a-million lucky happenstance. Her dog of 15 years was found — by a movie star with a history of rescuing dogs.
“I started asking everybody if they saw my small brown dog,” she said. “You won’t believe this,” she said the crew told her, but a celebrity had found her pooch.
A phone call and about an hour later, a gray car pulled up, and there was tiny Blue sitting in the lap of two-time Oscar winner Hilary Swank. “I was like, ‘No way,’” Blackwell said. “As soon as she got out of the car, I kissed Blue and said, ‘Thank you so much.’”
Blackwell asked Swank for her autograph, but Swank did better: They took a picture.
“I’d stopped and asked if someone seen a little brown dog? A man walked over to my car and said, ‘Yes, this woman picked him up,’” she wrote in her post. “I said who? He replied, a celebrity,” Blackwell wrote. “He called the person who had him. You’ll never guess who had him?”
The Million Dollar Baby herself.