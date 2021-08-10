NEW YORK • Faced with mounting legal pressures and demands for his departure from President Joe Biden and others, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigned on Tuesday following an inquiry that found he sexually harassed 11 women, capping a startling downfall for one of the most prominent politicians in the United States.
A Democrat who had served since 2011 as governor of the fourth-most-populous state, Cuomo made the announcement a week after New York Attorney General Letitia James released the results of a five-month independent investigation that concluded he had engaged in conduct that violated U.S. and state laws.
In a televised, 20-minute address, Cuomo, 63, said his resignation would take effect in 14 days, derailing a long political career that once appeared headed for a possible presidential campaign.
Cuomo again denied any wrongdoing, though he said he accepted “full responsibility” for what he characterized as ill-conceived attempts to be affectionate or humorous.
He said he had concluded that fighting the accusations while remaining in office would paralyze state government and cost taxpayers millions of dollars at a time when the coronavirus pandemic still poses a major threat.
“I think, given the circumstances, the best way I can help now is if I step aside and let government get back to government — and therefore, that’s what I’ll do.”
Cuomo’s resignation spared him from possible removal from office through impeachment proceedings in the Democratic-controlled state legislature, which appeared overwhelmingly likely as lawmakers abandoned him in droves.
The investigation, detailed in a 168-page report, found that Cuomo groped, kissed, or made suggestive comments to women including current and former government workers — one a state trooper — and retaliated against at least one woman who accused him of sexual misconduct.
Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul, 62, a Democrat from western New York, will take over as governor of more than 19 million people until the end of Cuomo’s term in December 2022 as outlined in the state constitution, becoming the first woman to hold the post.
“I agree with Governor Cuomo’s decision to step down,” Hochul said in a statement. “It is the right thing to do and in the best interest of New Yorkers.”
Cuomo is the latest New York politician to leave in scandal. Eliot Spitzer quit as governor in 2008 over his patronage of prostitutes. The man who succeeded him, David Paterson, aborted his 2010 reelection campaign facing allegations of witness tampering and other offenses. U.S. Rep. Anthony Weiner resigned from Congress in 2011 in a sexting scandal. In 2018, New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman resigned after four women accused him of abuse.
Cuomo also became the latest powerful man taken down in recent years following the rise of the #MeToo social movement against sexual abuse and harassment that has shaken politics, Hollywood, the business world and the workplace.
Lindsay Boylan, a former aide who was the first woman to accuse Cuomo publicly last December, wrote on Twitter that Cuomo had remained “abusive” until the end by attacking his victims.
“My hope always has been that this will make it safer for other women to report their own harassment and abuse.”
Cuomo was elected to three four-year terms as governor, as was his late father, Mario Cuomo. He previously served as secretary of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development from 1997 to 2001 under President Bill Clinton.
Like his father, Andrew Cuomo never ran for president despite speculation about his possible ambitions. He was hailed as a national leader last year early in the COVID-19 pandemic after delivering daily news conferences as his state became the U.S. epicenter of the public health crisis.
The attorney general’s civil investigation found that the actions of Cuomo and his senior advisers violated multiple state and federal laws, but James did not pursue criminal charges.
Local prosecutors in Manhattan, Nassau County, Albany County and Westchester County, however, said after the report’s release that they were looking into the matter and requested evidence from the independent inquiry.
Last week, one of Cuomo’s accusers, Brittany Commisso, filed a criminal report with the Albany County Sheriff’s Office, alleging the governor groped her breast at the Executive Mansion in Albany last November. The sheriff told reporters his office would conduct a thorough investigation.
Cuomo had for months denied escalating accusations of sexual harassment — and renewed those denials after the investigative report was issued. But what was left of his political support crumbled after the findings were made public. Hours later, Biden, a longtime friend, said he believed Cuomo should resign.
Other prominent Democrats including the state’s two U.S. senators, Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi also lined up in calling on Cuomo to step down.