ELIZABETH, N.J. • An Islamic terrorist already serving a life prison term for a bombing in New York City was convicted Tuesday of multiple counts of attempted murder and assault stemming from a shootout with police three years ago.
Ahmad Khan Rahimi, a U.S. citizen who was born in Afghanistan but grew up in New Jersey, sat quietly during the reading of the verdicts Tuesday.
Among the spectators in the gallery was Angel Padilla, the Linden police officer who was the first to encounter Rahimi as he slept in a doorway in September 2016, two days after a bomb exploded in New York.
Padilla said he immediately recognized Rahimi from wanted pictures and was in the process of questioning him when Rahimi rose and shot him twice.
Padilla’s bulletproof vest is credited with saving his life.
Padilla, one of three Linden officers involved in the shooting who have since retired, recalled the next chaotic minutes.
“It felt like it lasted forever,” he said. “But I would say it lasted no more than two or three minutes. ”
Other officers joined the chase, captured on surveillance camera footage .
Rahimi was shot and wounded before he was apprehended.
The jury convicted Rahimi on Tuesday of all 30 counts.