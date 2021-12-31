041721-news-snowart 07.jpg

Spring snow blankets Garden of the Gods Park in Colorado Springs on Friday, April 16, 2021. More spring snow is likely for the Pike Peak Region, with a 30 percent chance on Saturday according to the National Weather Service. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)

 Chancey Bush/ The Gazette

After 233 consecutive days without measurable snow in Colorado Springs, the streak finally ended Friday night, as the National Weather Service in Pueblo forecasted 1 to 3 inches coming to the city for New Year’s Eve.

According to the National Weather Service in Pueblo, it was the "longest snowless day stretch on record." 

Friday had high temperatures near 48 degrees and winds blowing 15 to 20 mph. Snow fell starting Friday night. The low for New Year’s Eve will be around 10 degrees with winds blowing 15 mph.The snow was expected to continue into New Year’s Day on Saturday, with the majority of the new precipitation falling before 11 a.m. Less than 1 inch of new snow is expected Saturday.

Woodland Park was forecasted to receive between 2 to 4 inches of snow Friday night and 1 inch Saturday.

Near Monument Hill, 3 to 5 inches are expected with another 1 to 2 inches in the morning.

The winter storm is supposed to hit many other areas throughout the state and is needed to combat the Marshall fire in Boulder County, which has burned an estimated 6,000 acres and destroyed at least 500 homes, according to Boulder County officials.

Boulder was forecasted to receive 1 to 2 inches Friday, another 3 to 5 inches Friday night and less than an inch Saturday. Officials are hoping the moisture will aid with firefighting efforts across the county.

The Colorado Department of Transportation is requiring chains for vehicles traveling on certain roadways. U.S. 24 has a “passenger vehicle traction law” and commercial vehicle chain law in effect between Cross Creek Road and Walter Street.

A passenger vehicle traction law is also in effect for motorists traveling on Interstate 70 between Exits 240-260. Passenger vehicle traction laws require passenger vehicles to have mud or snow tires or chains on their tires.

Alternatively, vehicles that use all-wheel or 4-wheel-drive are permitted. A commercial vehicle chain law is in effect for I-70 between Exits 203-216.

