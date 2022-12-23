Note: Most events require advance tickets or registration.
NEW YEAR’S EVE EVENTS
Thursday: Couples Cooking Class: NYE Small Bites for a Big New Year — 6:30-9:30 p.m., The Seasoned Chef, 999 Jasmine St., Suite 100, Denver, $220; theseasonedchef.com.
Thursday-Saturday: The String Cheese Incident - New Year's Eve Run 2022 — 7:30 p.m., Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop St., Denver, $50 and up; axs.com.
Friday: Couples Cooking Class: An Alpine New Year's Eve — 6:30-9:30 p.m., The Seasoned Chef, 999 Jasmine St., Suite 100, Denver, $220; theseasonedchef.com.
Friday: Van Full of Nuns — Pop Punk Night: NYE Acoustic Pre-Party, 8 p.m., Vultures, 2100 E. Platte Ave., $20-$50; vulturesrocks.com.
Friday-Saturday: New Year's Eve with Carlos Menica — 7 and 9:30 p.m., 3E's Comedy Club, 1 S. Nevada Ave., $35-$80; 3escomedy.com.
Friday-Saturday: Lotus NYE — 8 p.m., Boulder Theater, 2032 14th St., Boulder, $35 and up; axs.com.
Saturday: The Big Bubble Circus — 11 a.m., 2 and 4 p.m., The Millibo Art Theatre, 1626 S. Tejon St., go online for prices; themat.org.
Saturday: Macallan Whiskey New Year’s Eve Tasting — 6-7:30 p.m. and 8-9:30 p.m., Seven Grand, 1855 Blake St., Suite 160, Denver, $75; tinyurl.com/59wnw8ea.
Saturday: New Year's Rockin' Eve — Featuring SofaKillers, Soapdish will open, 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $125-$175; bootbarnhall.com.
Saturday: New Year's Eve — Presented by the Colorado Springs Philharmonic, 7:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $27-$62; pikespeakcenter.com.
Saturday: New Year's Eve Party — 7:30 and 10 p.m., Loonees Comedy Corner, 1305 N. Academy Blvd., go online for prices; looneescc.com.
Saturday: New Year's Eve Gala — With five-course meal, music from The Broadmoor Pops Orchestra, Champagne and balloon drop, 8 p.m. dinner, entertainment starts at 9:30 p.m., The Broadmoor, 1 Lake Ave., $295; broadmoor.com/holidays.
Saturday: A Roaring Twenties New Year's Eve Celebration — 8 p.m., Almagre Venue & Bar, 2460 Montebello Square Drive, $75; almagrevenue.com/newyearseve.
Saturday: Union Station Orient Express to 2023 — 8 p.m., Great Hall at Denver Union Station, Denver, go online for prices; tinyurl.com/h9skar74.
Saturday: Denver NYE Bar Crawl — 8 p.m., all access pass to more than 10 venues, Denver, $19-$39; nasstive.com/denver/newyearseve.
Saturday: Resolution Denver NYE — Open bar, DJs and more, 8 p.m., The Brighton, 340 Brighton Blvd., Denver, $109-$199; resolutiondenver.com.
Saturday: New Year's Eve Disco — 8 p.m.-1:30 a.m., Lulu's Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $20 and up; lulusdownstairs.com.
Saturday: Mile High Spirits New Years Eve Party and VIP Gala Dinner: A Night to Remember — 8-10:30 p.m. dinner, $125 and up; party, 10:30 p.m.-2:30 a.m., Mile High Spirits Tasting Room, 2201 Lawrence St., Denver; tinyurl.com/4skehdej.
Saturday: New Year's Bash — Dance music, 9 p.m. The Broadmoor, 1 Lake Ave., $75; broadmoor.com/holidays.
Saturday: A Collective Groove New Year — 9 p.m., Stargazers Theatre, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $80; stargazerstheatre.com.
Saturday: Night of Magnificence: New Year's Event — Dance floor, live music, bars and more, 9 p.m.-1 a.m., COS City Hub, 4303 Austin Bluffs Parkway, $55 and up; tinyurl.com/2ba4vwy7.
Saturday: New Year's Eve Rooftop Celebration — Live music, food and more, 9 p.m., The Woods, 3330 Brighton Blvd., Denver, $60; tinyurl.com/28jp25uc.
Saturday: NYE 2023 Roaring 20’s Gatsby – White Rose Gala — 9 p.m., Ellie Caulkins Opera House, Denver, go online for prices: axs.com.
Saturday: Those Crazy Nights - A Tribute to Journey New Year's Eve Party — 9 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground, 7401 E. 1st Ave., Denver, $25; tavernhg.com/soiled-dove.
NEW YEAR’S DAY EVENTS
Sunday: First Day Hike — 9 a.m., Mueller State Park, Elk Meadow Trailhead, 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $9 per vehicle; 719-687-2366.
Sunday: First Day Hike — 10 a.m., Mueller State Park, Wapiti Trailhead, 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $9 per vehicle; 719-687-2366.
Sunday: First Day Forest Bathing Walk — For ages 12 and older, noon-2:30, Mueller State Park, Outlook Ridge Trailhead, 21045 Colorado 67, Divide. Day pass $9 per vehicle; 719-687-2366.