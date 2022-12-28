New Year Closures
Banks and credit unions: Most banks and credit unions closed Monday; check with individual banks or credit unions.
Buses (Metro Transit): No service Sunday.
Government offices: County and city, state and federal offices: Closed Monday
Libraries: All Pikes Peak District Library will close at 5 p.m. Saturday and be closed Sunday.
Post Office: Office closed and no mail service Monday.
Public schools: On winter break. Check with specific school districts for dates.
The Gazette: Office closed Monday; newspaper delivery unaffected.
Malls: The Citadel and Chapel Hills open 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday; The Promenade Shops at Briargate open 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday.
Major department and grocery stores: Most open regular hours Sunday. Check with individual stores for hours.
Road conditions:
Colorado: cotrip.org
Arizona: az511.com
Kansas: tinyurl.com/ 2v7hwhha
Nebraska: 511.nebraska.gov
New Mexico: nmroads.com
Oklahoma: ok.gov/odot
Texas: drivetexas.org
Utah: udot.utah.gov
Wyoming: wyoroad.info