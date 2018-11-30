Prosecutors in Weld County released a new set of documents in the case of Christopher Watts, who was recently sentenced to life in prison for murdering his pregnant wife and two young daughters.
The documents include video of the Watts home during investigators' search, results of a polygraph test, security footage and Christopher Watts telling his father that he had killed his wife.
Shanann Watts, 34, and the couple's two daughters -- 4-year-old Bella and 3-year-old Celeste -- were reported missing Aug. 13.
The body of Shanann Watts was recovered in a shallow grave near an oil tank. Court documents said the girls were found in an oil well in close proximity to their mother’s body.
Read more at kdvr.com.