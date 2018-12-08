COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Getting a fresh slice of bacon just got a lot easier for students at Ohio State University.
The Ohio Pork Council just installed a bacon vending machine on campus just in time for finals. The machine, located in the Animal Science Building at the College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences, dispenses ready-to-eat bacon for just $1.
“The Bacon Vending Machine is a unique and fun way for the Ohio Pork Council to support Ohio State students and promote the pork industry at the same time,” Ohio Pork Council President-Elect Dave Shoup told CBS affiliate WBNS.
