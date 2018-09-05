ISLAMABAD • The choice of Zalmay Khalilzad as a U.S. special envoy to Afghanistan has raised some hackles in the region, with many saying the veteran diplomat’s tough stance on Pakistan could hinder his mission to persuade a resurgent Taliban to engage in peace talks.
In the past, Khalilzad has called on the U.S. to declare Pakistan a terrorist state, saying it harbors insurgents. The Trump administration has embraced a similar position. But even critics of Pakistan — which denies the allegations — acknowledge it is a pivotal actor in any peace process because of its close ties to the insurgent group.
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced Khalilzad’s appointment as special adviser on reconciliation ahead of a visit to Pakistan on Wednesday, where he held talks for just four hours before flying onward to India.
But the chairman of Pakistan’s Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Mushahid Hussain, said the choice of Khalilzad did not bode well for U.S. attempts to end the Afghan conflict.
“Zalmay Khalilzad’s appointment is a bad choice and sends a negative message to Islamabad, when Washington badly needs Pakistan’s cooperation for peace and stability in Afghanistan. He is known as a Pakistan-hater, who has been unable to rise beyond his prejudices.”