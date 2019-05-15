WASHINGTON • After years of setbacks and stalemates, President Donald Trump will lay out yet another immigration plan on Thursday as he tries to convince the American public and lawmakers that the nation’s current legal immigration system should be overhauled.
The latest effort, spearheaded by Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner, focuses on border security and rethinking the current green card system so that it would favor people with high-level skills, degrees and job offers instead of relatives of those already in the United States.
Trump planned a speech Thursday throwing his weight behind the latest approach, which has received mixed reviews from Republican senators. It faces an uphill battle in Congress, with prospects bleak for an election-season agreement on such a contentious issue.
Senior administration officials have framed the plan as one that Republicans might be able to unite behind, giving the party a road map they can say they’re “for.” The plan does not address what to do about people already living in the U.S. illegally, including young “Dreamer” immigrants brought to the country as children. But many outside the administration believe the White House might be open to an eventual deal that could include new protections for that group.
In briefings with reporters Wednesday that attracted dozens of journalists, administration officials said the plan would create a points-based visa system, similar to those used by Canada and other countries. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity to outline the plan before Trump’s announcement.
The U.S. would award the same number of green cards as it now does, but far more would go to exceptional students, professionals and people with vocational degrees.
Factors such as age, English language ability and employment offers would be taken into account.
Far fewer green cards would be given to people with relatives already in the U.S. The diversity visa lottery, which offers green cards to citizens of countries with historically low rates of immigration to the U.S., would be eliminated.
The officials offered fewer specifics on border security, but said the administration hopes to create a fund, paid for by increasing certain fees, and use the money to modernize security and ports of entry.