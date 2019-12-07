A new El Paso County Suicide Prevention Task Force is forming and will begin with an inaugural El Paso County Suicide Prevention Conference on Jan. 17.
"We’re hoping to kick off the new year and the new decade with the comprehensive approach to overall suicide in our community that has shown success with our teens," said Duane France, director of veteran services at the Family Care Center in Colorado Springs and one of the organizers.
The group is an offshoot of a larger coalition, the Youth Suicide Prevention Work Group, which was created out of El Paso County Public Health and Environment.
In 2018, a coalition of national partners asked Colorado to form the Colorado National Collaborative, a federal, state and local partnership to address suicide using a public health approach.
El Paso is one of six counties selected to participate, with the new task force growing out of the program.
The group has representatives from specific populations that it will focus on, including youth up to age 18, young adults up to age 24, adults ages 24-54, older adults, military and veterans, LGBTQ+, the disabled and first responders, France said.
The work will address suicide prevention protective factors of connectedness, economic stability, and education and awareness; and risk factors of access to mental health care, lethal means safety and support following an attempt or completion.
A Colorado Springs Health Foundation grant to the Colorado Springs Community Health Partnership, will enable the organization to hire a suicide prevention coordinator to move the initiative forward, France said.