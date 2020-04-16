WASHINGTON • Newly released material raises the possibility that Russian disinformation made its way into a dossier of opposition research that the FBI relied on when applying for warrants to eavesdrop on a former campaign adviser to President Donald Trump.
The new material, contained in footnotes to a Justice Department watchdog report that were recently declassified by the Trump administration, indicates the FBI was advised even as it sought the warrants that some of the information included in the dossier was not accurate or was potentially influenced by Russian disinformation.
It may add to accusations that the FBI did not take seriously enough concerns that were raised about the dossier’s reliability as it investigated ties between the Trump campaign and Russia.
The footnotes were released by two Republican senators, Chuck Grassley of Iowa and Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, who said in a joint statement that the information makes clear that the FBI’s justification in targeting Page “was riddled with significant flaws.”