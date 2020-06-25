Great Divide Brewery & Roadhouse, 215 Wilcox St., Castle Rock, opened May 28 near the Festival Park part of the burgeoning Riverwalk in the historic downtown area. The restaurant portion is a Vibe Concepts eatery.
“The brewer will make exclusive small batch beers for the eatery,” said Justin Adrian, director of operations for all 11 of the Denver-based Vibe Concepts. “There are 16 Great Divide taps, plus we have a full bar to complement our food.”
Fried chicken ($14) and fish and chips ($17) are among signature dishes on the menu, which are superb. The fried quarter of a bird is cooked in a pressure fryer. The results are extra crunchy breading and buttery tender, moist white meat. The puffy crust covering the flaky cod is a batter made with Hazy IPA. Go for the housemade potato chips over the fries. The thick- cut, crunchy chips are addictive. Save room for dessert. The Colorado peach cobbler ($9) and the carrot cake ($8) are massive delicious treats.
Hours are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, and 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Details: (303) 955-5788, greatdividebreweryandroadhouse.com.
New chef
Hogan Ahrens has been named director of production at The French Kitchen, 4771 N. Academy Blvd. He has been working with James Africano, owner of The Warehouse Restaurant, for the last five and a half years.
“I went to work with James when he came back to town to buy The Warehouse,” Ahrens said. “I’m excited to work here with Blandine (Blandine Mazeran, owner of The French Kitchen). I will be fine-tuning the cooking directions for reheating the frozen to-go dinners.”
He prepared a delicious meal to pair with a recent virtual wine pairing. The first 12 to sign up for the dinner were treated to a 30-minute wine pairing class featuring the wines sold with the dinner. It was such a success there’s another wine class and dinner scheduled for July 18. Visit facebook.com/tfkcc.
Asphalt dining
One block of South Tejon Street, between Pikes Peak and Colorado avenues, will become a dining room on weekends during the summer for Downtown Dine Out. The block will be closed to vehicular traffic 4 to 10 p.m. Fridays and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturdays. Restaurants in this area can expand their patio seating for outdoor dining. Reservations required; walk-up reservations OK. No public seating and diners must check in with restaurant host. Bring an umbrella for inclement weather. There may not be seating indoors available. Visit downtowncs.com/dineout for details.
Have a picnic with that wine
Al Fresco at the Winery is offered by The Winery at Holy Cross Abbey, 3011 E. U.S. 50 in Cañon City 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. Cheese trays, fruit plates, salads, wraps and sandwiches are prepared by the chef at the Abbey Events Center and delivered to the winery within about 20 minutes. Wine flights and bottles are available from the winery gift shop. Make reservations, place orders and pay by credit card by calling 276-5191.
