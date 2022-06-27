A new daytime breakfast and lunch restaurant has opened in downtown Colorado Springs, replacing a name that was familiar to nighttime downtown visitors for roughly 20 years.
Burnt Toast debuted Friday at 112 N. Nevada Ave. in the space most recently occupied by Oscar's Oyster Bar; before that, it housed Brewer's Republic, a bar and restaurant.
Owner Phil Duhon closed Oscar's in mid-April, saying the Nevada Avenue location wasn't drawing enough nighttime customers.
"The traffic flow on that part of Nevada is more of a daytime thing than it is evening, and it just wasn't supporting the volume it needs to do just to pay the bills," Duhon said.
The closing marked the end of a nearly 20-year run for Oscar's.
It first opened in May 2003 as Oscar's Tejon Street at 333 S. Tejon St. It later operated as Oscar's Oyster Bar, but closed in early 2019. Duhon rebranded Oscar's as Midtown Grill and continued to operate at the South Tejon location, though he also shuttered that business about six months later.
He acquired Brewer's Republic on Nevada Avenue in late 2019, but closed it a few months later amid COVID-19 operating restrictions on restaurants and bars. He revived the Oscar's brand in May 2021, only to close it again this past April.
"Oscar's had a pretty good 20-year run," Duhon said, adding it probably was past its prime and time to refresh the concept.
Duhon said he had a breakfast idea in mind for years and partnered with downtown nightclub and restaurant owners Sam and Kathy Guadagnoli and attorney and businessman John Goede to launch Burnt Toast.
In contrast to the lack of nighttime traffic, the Nevada Avenue location is better suited for a daytime breakfast and lunch venue, Duhon said.
"During the daytime, I actually think it's opportune," he said.
"There's only like three or four breakfast places downtown as opposed to, you know, 20 lunch places," Duhon added. "There's a bigger share."
Burnt Toast, which is open daily from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., has a wide-ranging menu that includes French toast, huevos rancheros, breakfast tacos and burritos, breakfast bowls, granola bowls and traditional entrees such as pancakes, eggs cooked to order, bacon and sausage.
The lunch menu includes hamburgers and sandwiches served with fries, as well as salads.
Burnt Toast specializes in more health conscious and diner-friendly offerings, Duhon said.
The menu includes gluten-free, dairy-free and non-GMO (genetically modified organisms) options, along with organic, cage-free eggs, he said.
Burnt Toast also offers fruit juices, fresh lemonade, cantaloupe juice and other breakfast-oriented drink options, Duhon said.
The restaurant will have what he called the largest non-alcoholic menu in town, with eight non-alcoholic beers and a half-dozen non-alcoholic cocktails — often called mocktails.
"You can have a non-alcoholic mojito or a non-alcoholic old-fashioned or ... even Guinness has a non-alcoholic beer now," Duhon said. "Pretty cool options."
For customers who want traditional alcoholic drinks, however, Burnt Toast has a full bar that's available throughout the restaurant's operating hours, he said.
Burnt Toast, which employs 18 people and eventually will have a staff of about 25, has indoor, street-level seating for about 40 and rooftop seating for another 55 to 60, Duhon said. A patio can seat another 40 people or so, he said.
While open during the daytime, Burnt Toast plans to add late-night, weekend menu items for downtown residents and visitors. Duhon said he hopes to begin service from 11 p.m. to 3 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays starting July 8.