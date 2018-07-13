WASHINGTON • The creation of a new Texas-based Army command focused on the future will help the soldier service adapt to the emerging threats from powers such as China and Russia after years of counterinsurgency warfare, Army leaders said Friday.
Gen. Mark Milley, the Army’s chief of staff, told reporters the military recognized that China and Russia have improved their military capabilities while the U.S. has been fighting insurgents in Iraq, Syria and elsewhere for the past 16 years or more.
“We are in the midst of a change in the very character of war,” said Milley, adding the Army set aside major modernization programs to fight the current fight.
In response, the Army announced it will launch the Futures Command in Austin, aimed at ensuring the service is ready for future wars.
Army Secretary Mark Esper said the command is the Army’s most significant reorganization in decades and will help provide soldiers with the weapons and equipment they need when they need it.
The Army laid out plans to create the command last October, marking the first time since 1973 that the service has added such a high-level new headquarters.
The command is expected to have a staff of about 500 people, led by a four-star general. Ryan McCarthy, the undersecretary of the Army.