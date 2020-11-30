Professional baseball will continue in Colorado Springs and Grand Junction and maintain ties with Major League Baseball, but under a new format.
Windsor will also be added to the mix.
"After a tough year economically, we couldn’t be happier to hear the news of the team staying here," Grand Junction mayor Duke Wortmann siad. "We can’t wait to get out and support our local baseball team next summer.”
Starting with the 2021 season, the Rocky Mountain Vibes, Grand Junction Rockies and Windsor Owls and the rest of the Pioneer League — which also includes teams in Utah, Montana and Idaho — will complete as a “Partner League” of MLB, where they will accept players on loan from MLB franchises but fill the rest of their rosters with their own players in the mold of an independent league.
While the specifics of which MLB clubs will loan players to which "Partner League" are being ironed out, there’s a possibility this could open the path to players in the Colorado Rockies system again being farmed out to teams across the state.
The role of the manager at this level was previously to serve as caretaker for the roster he was given by a parent club. Now the role will be expanded to find and develop players who will be paid by the Pioneer League teams while also taking on some players on loan and part of the payroll of MLB teams in a manner that resembles the old format.
“It’s the biggest change, for sure,” said Vibes president and general manager Chris Phillips of adding a scouting network to the team’s operations. “But I don’t think it’s going to be difficult. I think it’s going to be a matter of finding the right people with the right connections.
“There certainly won’t be a shortage of talented players to choose from.”
Some of those players will become available through MLB’s restructuring of the minor league system. The draft will likely to trimmed in half to around 20 rounds, and the number of affiliated teams will drop from 160 to 120.
The new partnership ends months of uncertainty surrounding the future of baseball in these markets.
The 92-game season will run roughly from Memorial Day through Labor Day, providing teams with 46 home dates and figures to include the typical in-stadium entertainment the teams have generally provided.
“The Friday night fireworks, $2 Tuesdays and Bark at the Park, those aren’t going away,” Phillips said.
MLB will help with initial funding of the league, install scouting technology and provide access to scouting information.
“I was so excited to hear of the partnership between the Pioneer League and Major League Baseball,” Colorado Springs mayor John Suthers said in a press release. “The Rocky Mountain Vibes are an integral part of our community and we can’t wait to see the team back out at the ballpark next summer.”
Windsor will also be part of the league as the Northern Colorado Owlz, taking over the team from Orem, Utah.
"We look forward to serving the Northern Colorado community and providing high-level competition and affordable family fun, alongside youth sports and entertainment," Owlz owner Jeff Katofsky said in a statement. "This new MLB Partnership League lays a strong foundation for a revamped Pioneer League, and we look forward to competing with fellow teams — and hopefully winning a championship! — next season.”