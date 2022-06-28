WASHINGTON (WE) A fresh poll showing Rep. Susie Lee (D) trailing Republican challenger April Becker in Nevada’s 3rd Congressional District is a crystal-clear example of the violent political crosswinds buffeting President Joe Biden and the Democrats ahead of November’s midterm elections.
Biden would have defeated former President Donald Trump by 6.6 percentage points had the boundaries of this newly configured southern Nevada district been operable in 2020. But among likely voters surveyed June 20-23, the president’s job approval rating was an abysmal 37% — below his 38.9% national average. His slide is making trouble for Lee, first elected to the House in 2018. Lee was losing to Becker 46% to 44% in the poll, even lagging among Hispanics 48% to 42%.
The survey, for the Becker campaign and the National Republican Congressional Committee, was conducted by GOP pollster Dave Sackett. Nine percent of likely voters said they were undecided. The margin of error was 4.9 percentage points.
“Nevada Democrats are facing serious headwinds this year,” said Ryan Erwin, a veteran Republican strategist in the Silver State. “The environment is ripe for Republican upsets.”
Erwin is advising Republicans running for office this year in Nevada, though not Becker. He said Democrats are sinking under the weight of “$6 gas, a sagging economy, policies that handcuff law enforcement and have hurt small businesses,” not to mention Biden’s low ratings in regions of the state that, until recently, “had been consistently trending Democrat.”