Netflix’s decline aftere a big miss in subscriber growth isn’t spilling over into shares of rival streaming services, a sign that investors are still optimistic on the sector as more competitors prepare to enter the steaming wars.
Netflix posted weaker-than-expected second-quarter subscriber figures late Wednesday, sending shares 11% lower Thursday and putting the stock on pace for its largest one-day percentage loss since July 2016.
Even so, losses were minimal in shares of other companies that are planning to enter the streaming-television arena this year or in 2020, including Apple, Walt Disney, AT&T’s HBO Max and Comcast’s NBCUniversal.
Shares of Disney fell 1.4%, while AT&T and Comcast dipped at least 0.5%. Meanwhile, Apple’s stock ticked up 0.7%. Despite the sharp declines, Netflix shares are still up 20% in 2019, slightly outpacing the broader S&P 500’s 19% rise.
The reason the losses were mostly contained among stocks in the group, some analysts said, was because Netflix’s slowing subscriber growth last quarter was likely a one-off, which potentially sets up a buying opportunity for investors following the stock’s losses Thursday.
“There’s been rivals and competitors against Netflix for years,” said David Miller, managing director at Imperial Capital.
“It’s great for consumers right now to have consumer choice. If anyone is losing, it’s traditional cable channels due to cord-cutting.”