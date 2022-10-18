Netflix Inc. reversed customer losses and provided a slightly more bullish outlook than Wall Street expected, projecting Tuesday that a new ad-supported streaming option would help attract 4.5 million subscribers by year's end.
Shares of Netflix jumped nearly 14% in after-hours trading. The company's stock, an investor favorite during its years of rapid growth, had fallen nearly 60% this year before the earnings report.
From July through September, Netflix attracted 2.4 million new subscribers worldwide, more than double the 1.07 million consensus forecast of analysts polled by Refinitiv.
During the quarter, Netflix released the final episodes of sci-fi hit "Stranger Things" plus serial-killer series "Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story," which became one of Netflix's most-watched series of all time.
The streaming giant is working to kick-start membership growth after a sudden decline in the first half of the year, when the company's subscriber base shrunk by 1.2 million amid a rocky global economy and growing competition for online video viewers. Netflix now has a total of 223.1 million subscribers around the world.
Reuters