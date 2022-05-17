Netflix lays off approximately 150, mostly in U.S
Netflix on Tuesday said it has laid off about 150 people, mostly in the United States, amid a period of slowing growth.
The layoffs represent approximately 2% of the company's workforce in its domestic market.
"These changes are primarily driven by business needs rather than individual performance, which makes them especially tough as none of us want to say goodbye to such great colleagues," the company said in a statement. "We're working hard to support them through this very difficult transition."
The job cuts come as Netflix reported its first loss of subscribers in more than a decade and forecast deeper losses in the coming quarter. It said the war in Ukraine and fierce competition contributed to the loss of customers.
JPMorgan shareholders reject special payout to CEO Dimon
NEW YORK •- Only 31% of votes cast in a shareholder advisory referendum on Tuesday supported JPMorgan Chase & Co in its special $52.6-million award last year to CEO Jamie Dimon to stay on the job for at least five more years.
The preliminary count announced at the meeting is an unusual rebuff from shareholders. While say-on-pay votes are only advisory and Dimon, 66, is expected to keep the award regardless, they are closely followed as a test of investors' attitudes toward executive pay.
Average support for pay packages at S&P 500 companies was 88.3% in 2021, down from 89.6% in 2020 and 90% in 2019, according to consulting firm Semler Brossy.
This year two major advisory firms, from which investors take their cue when voting, had recommended that they vote "no" in JPMorgan's vote because of the special award.
The extra award dished out in July was the most significant change in usual Dimon's annual pay.
The award was separate from Dimon's usual annual pay package, which was up 10% to $34.5 million for 2021.