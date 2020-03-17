Wait ... Billy Gibbons and Dusty Hill at one point actually didn’t have beards? I learned that from the Netflix documentary “ZZ Top: That Little Ol’ Band From Texas.” It’s a rollicking trip down memory lane with the little ol’ band that could. — Seth Boster, The Gazette
Netflix documentary about 'little ol' band' is big fun
Seth Boster
Seth is a features writer at The Gazette, covering the outdoors and the people and places that make Colorado colorful.
