ZZ Top

ZZ Top with special guests, Tim Montana and the Shrednecks, perform at the Pikes Peak Center Wednesday April 13, 2016. Photo by Jeff Kearney.

 Jeff Kearney

Wait ... Billy Gibbons and Dusty Hill at one point actually didn’t have beards? I learned that from the Netflix documentary “ZZ Top: That Little Ol’ Band From Texas.” It’s a rollicking trip down memory lane with the little ol’ band that could. — Seth Boster, The Gazette

Load comments