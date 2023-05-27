The Woodland Park High School Class of 2023 is no stranger to uncertainty on the heels of its Saturday graduation ceremony.

As freshmen who’d only just found their rhythm, COVID-19 tore them from the newly familiar surroundings for an indefinite period of time. Masks and social distancing stood between them as sophomores.

As seniors, a period of renewed normalcy was short-lived after politics infiltrated their school district and catapulted their classrooms into the limelight. In December, the recently elected board of education appointed an interim superintendent with a controversial past, resulting in a number of policy changes in rapid succession.

And as newly minted graduates who now turn to their next chapters with both excitement and, of course, uncertainty, they wonder what their alma mater might look like tomorrow for those they leave behind.

But neither pandemic nor politics, they say, will define the 115-person class’ high school experience in the small town they call home.

“Even in light of the controversy, that’s not what I’ll remember about this place,” graduate Isaac Marney said. “I’ll remember my friends who I’ve made here and some of the greatest experiences I’ve had.”

Marney will remember teachers Alicia Mauer and Nathaniel Owen, whose passionate lessons on chemistry and math, respectively, have fostered his love for STEM and encouraged him to pursue a degree in aerospace engineering at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University. Graduate Marin Kleppe will remember the senior sunrise and sunset that began and ended her favorite school year alongside her fellow graduates, and the close-knit relationships allowed by the small school and community’s intimate setting.

Makayla Newcom, a summa cum laude-honored student speaker at the ceremony, will remember some of the greatest moments of her lifetime, she said, like the days spent alongside her cross-country and soccer teammates or the indoor skydiving field trip. She’ll remember the time her school rallied behind her in support after a torn ACL ended her athletic season.

“I think I can speak for all of us, though, as I say we are very happy that we’re not having to come back for another year,” Newcom said.

Newcom and Marney were among the dozens of student and staff members who protested outside their school in December after the board announced Ken Witt was its sole finalist for interim superintendent. Witt’s lack of experience in the classroom and, more specifically, in Woodland Park was a concern for some. Protesters also worried he might change the district’s social studies curriculum just as he’d attempted during his time as Jefferson County school board president. The move ultimately led to his ouster in 2015 following a recall election.

Witt followed through with the curriculum change after his appointment, adopting in January the American Birthright history standard.

Under his leadership the district also moved sixth-grade students from Woodland Park Middle School to its three elementary schools, rejected grants that would retain its mental health workers and introduced employee bonuses and pay raises. The district also placed a gag order preventing staff from talking to the press without prior superintendent approval, inhibiting some proud parents who worked for the district from speaking about their children’s successes on Saturday.

Nearly 40% of the high school’s professional staff said they won’t be returning next year, according to NBC News, including graduating senior Atlas DeHerder’s favorite teacher who helped her push on and learn to believe in herself. She wonders who exactly will be there for the classes of students behind her.

“It’s really hard to see her leaving because I know no one else is going to get that help, that mentoring,” DeHerder said. “They’re taking away teachers that make us feel able to be ourselves.”

Students said it was impossible going to school in the final stretch of their high school years without feeling the effects of their newly politicized environment. Some days, Newcom said, it took an emotional toll and bled into her overall mindset.

There was fear of disciplinary repercussions against students who chose to speak out in protest, Newcom said. They nonetheless banded together for the sake of their siblings and younger classmates who, unlike them, would bear the brunt of the rapid changes at the school, which have been met with mixed feedback among the broader community.

“Just knowing that they would have to deal with some of this was really hard for me, and I didn’t like the way things were going ahead without our voice being inputted, especially since we’re the students here,” Newcom said. “It’s about us, not about anything else that the adults want.”

She carried that student-first mentality into her speech on Saturday. With no direct mention of the political turmoil that characterized their senior year, she reminded the crowd before her:

“Today is the day where we remember all of the memories we made with our teachers and with our friends. … Today is the day where we are proud to be the Class of 2023.”