I started writing about socioeconomic and racial segregation in Denver Public schools back in the mid-1990s, when, as a Denver Post reporter, I covered the district’s decision to return to neighborhood schools after a federal court order mandating busing for integration was lifted in 1995.

The school board at the time knowingly consigned the city to a system of racially and socioeconomically segregated schools, and the effects linger to this day.

So I was happy to see the release of a new study on the issue earlier this month, produced by the Bueno Center for Multicultural Education at CU Boulder and the Latino Education Coalition. The study found that pervasive segregation in Denver schools disproportionately affects what researcher and co-author Kim Carrazo Strong describes as the “triple-segregated” – students who are Latino, working class, and English Language Learners.

One of the main findings is that educational opportunities in Denver diminish for kids of color in segregated schools – and especially the “triple-segregated” – compared to students in predominantly white schools.

These findings closely mirror those in a Civil Right Project study I commissioned in 2006, when I worked for The Piton Foundation. Since busing ended, schools have resegregated. That resegregation has negative impacts especially on those triple-segregated students Carrazo Strong mentioned. Her research shows that the situation hasn’t improved since the 2006 study.

White students congregate in well-resourced schools in affluent white neighborhoods, especially in elementary schools. Many of these schools raise enough private dollars to hire additional staff to teach art, music and other “specials” often missing from schools in lower-income areas. The inequities are glaring, and they are nothing new.

Why might integration be important, beyond the obvious reason that people from diverse backgrounds need to learn how to learn and live together?

It is important not because kids of color cannot learn unless they sit next to a White kid. Of course they can. But schools where most families lack the social capital and political clout to force large, bureaucratic systems to respond to their needs and wants end up time and again with the short end of the stick.

Mix in some families with the power and influence that often come with upper-middle-class privilege, and things can change quickly in schools. Resources tend to flow to where people know how to manipulate the levers of power. And those resources can benefit all children in the school.

One thing is clear from this and similar studies: Anyone who says they are a strong proponent of both neighborhood schools and integrated schools in a segregated city is either fooling themselves or trying to fool you.

Almost all Denver school board members and candidates going back decades have championed neighborhood schools. That means they are also championing segregated schools, though many seem unaware of that basic fact. Unless and until Denver neighborhoods become truly integrated by race and income, we will continue to have segregated neighborhood schools.

Are there possible solutions? Sure. Carrazo Strong calls for more resources for schools populated by students most in need. But that has been tried, with limited success, because big-city school districts’ dysfunction extends beyond anything money alone can fix.

Other, more radical solutions would require the kind of political courage that would almost certainly get a board member voted out of office after one term. Therefore, they are unlikely even to be proposed, even by the most progressive politicians.

For many years, a significant number of families in district-run high-poverty schools have been seeking better options. As the new study points out, some “triple-segregated” families have voted with their feet and left their neighborhood schools for nearby charter schools.

One finding of the study I found particularly interesting is that the charter schools in Denver that are segregated are most often disproportionately populated by students of color. In fact, 52% of Denver charters are segregated because they have high numbers of students of color. By contrast just 29.7% of district-run schools are segregated by disproportionate numbers of students of color.

Since charters are schools of choice – no one is assigned to them – this means families of color in significant numbers are shopping around and choosing these schools for their children.

In other words, this type of segregated charter school — caused by low-income families of color seeking better educational opportunities for their children — is not the same as segregation forced on people because of their zip code.

Parental choice matters, especially for those families who face limited choices in so many aspects of their lives.

Alan Gottlieb is editor of Denver-based public education watchdog boardhawk.org. Gottlieb covered Denver Public Schools as a newspaper reporter in the mid-1990s, worked as an education program officer for The Piton Foundation and co-founded Education News Colorado and Chalkbeat.