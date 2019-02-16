A 49-car pileup on the road leading to Denver International Airport on Saturday afternoon sent 17 people to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to Denver police.
The crash occurred at about 4 p.m. and reportedly occurred as a burst of snow fell across the Denver Metro area.
Dangerous snow squalls made their way through the Denver Metro, causing numerous crashes, including a 30 car pile up near Denver International Airport. pic.twitter.com/mmjdZAeKcE— WeatherNation (@WeatherNation) February 17, 2019
The National Weather Service in Boulder reported that DIA had received 2 inches of snow Saturday afternoon.
2/16/2019 @DENAirport received 2.0 inches of snow out of a snow band this afternoon. The irony is that 2.0" is about the highest amount out of anywhere east of the mountains for today. Most of us received 0 or a Trace. #COwx— NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) February 17, 2019
Peña Boulevard reopened shortly after 8 p.m.
Police said no citations will be issued.