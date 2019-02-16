A 49-car pileup on the road leading to Denver International Airport on Saturday afternoon sent 17 people to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to Denver police. 

The crash occurred at about 4 p.m.  and reportedly occurred as a burst of snow fell across the Denver Metro area. 

The National Weather Service in Boulder reported that DIA had received 2 inches of snow Saturday afternoon. 

Peña Boulevard reopened shortly after 8 p.m. 

Police said no citations will be issued. 

