Nets 133, Bucks 128
Milwaukee: D’Angelo Russell had 25 points and 10 assists, and Brooklyn beat short-handed Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday to improve its positioning in the Eastern Conference playoff race.
Brooklyn (40-40) made 19 3-pointers and placed eight players in double figures. Caris LeVert had 24 points, and Jared Dudley had 16.
The Nets, who had dropped four of five, moved into sixth place in the East. Orlando also is 40-40, and Detroit is a half-game back with a 39-40 record.
Milwaukee played without MVP candidate Giannis Antetokounmpo, who was sidelined by a left calf injury. Eric Bledsoe had 33 points and 11 assists for Milwaukee, and Khris Middleton finished with 24 points.
76ers 116, Bulls 96
Chicago: The Philadelphia 76ers endured five straight losing seasons and bottomed out with 10 wins three years ago. Considering how far they fell during their rebuilding project, coach Brett Brown can appreciate where they are at the moment.
Joel Embiid had 20 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and three blocks, JJ Redick scored 23 and the 76ers hit the 50-win mark for the second year in a row .
They are closing in on the No. 3 seed, with a two-game lead over Boston.
JaKarr Sampson led Chicago with a career-high 29 points.