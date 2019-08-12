Home opener: Suns at Nuggets

7 p.m., Oct. 25

Nuggets Suns Basketball
The Nuggets open the home schedule against the Suns and guard Devin Booker, left.
The Nuggets won 34 games at the Pepsi Center to have the top home record in the league. This year they open against Phoenix.  

76ers at Nuggets

7 p.m., Nov. 8

76ers Nuggets Basketball
Denver's Nikola Jokic and Philadelphia's Joel Embiid, right, are two of the best centers in the NBA.
Joel Embiid and Nikola Jokic would match the two centers in the league - assuming the injury-plagued Embiid plays at altitude.

Nets at Nuggets

8:30 p.m., Nov. 14

Celtics Nuggets Basketball
Former Boston guard Kyrie Irving had a hard time defending Jamal Murray the last time he played in Denver. 
The last time former Celtic Kyrie Irving played at Pepsi Center he threw the ball into the crowd after allowing Jamal Murray to score 48 points.

Rockets at Nuggets

7 p.m., Nov. 20

Thunder Rockets Basketball
Houston's James Harden added former Thunder guard Russell Westbrook in the offseason. 
For better or worse Russell Westbrook and James Harden always put on a show in Denver.

Lakers at Nuggets

7 p.m., Dec. 3

Pelicans Lakers Basketball
LeBron James, right, and former Pelican Anthony Davis are teaming up in Los Angeles. 
The Lakers have always been a hot ticket and now they finally could have a roster to merit that hype with LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Trail Blazers at Nuggets

8:30 p.m., Dec. 12

Nuggets Trail Blazers Basketball
Portland has a lot of new players on its roster, but Damian Lillard, right, remains the face of the franchise.
Portland has quietly made an overhaul to its in the offseason despite eliminating Denver from the playoffs last year.

Pelicans at Nuggets

8:30 p.m., Dec. 25

Pelicans Basketball
New Orleans rookie Zion Williamson is set to play in Denver on Christmas Day.
No. 1 pick Zion Williamson and New Orleans are in Denver on Christmas Day. It is the Pelicans only visit to the Mile High City next season.

Clippers at Nuggets

6 p.m., Jan. 12

Clippers Kawhi and PG Basketball
The Clippers made a big splash in the offseason by adding Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.  
Kawhi Leonard and Paul George have made the Clippers instant contenders in the Western Conference.

Spurs at Nuggets 

7 p.m., Feb. 10

Nuggets Spurs Basketball
San Antonio guard Derrick White made a name for himself against Denver in last year's playoffs. 
San Antonio is always a threat in the Western Conference and Derrick White (UCCS, CU) is a favorite in Colorado.

Pistons at Nuggets 

7 p.m., Feb. 25

Pistons Nuggets Basketball
Detroit guard Reggie Jackson, left, drives past Denver's Will Barton last season. Jackson is a Palmer High School graduate. 
Palmer High School star Reggie Jackson appears to finally be healthy and the Pistons have Blake Griffin and Derrick Rose.

Bucks at Nuggets

7 p.m., March 9

Nuggets Bucks Basketball
Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo looks to shoot past Denver's Jamal Murray last year in Denver.
MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and one of the top teams in the East make their only trip to Denver.

