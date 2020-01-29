Nuggets’ Plumlee switching jerseys to honor Bryant
Denver backup center Mason Plumlee will switch jersey numbers to honor the late Kobe Bryant, who died in a Sunday helicopter crash outside Los Angeles. The Athletic reported that Plumlee will switch from No. 24 to No. 7.
Plumlee told The Denver Post: “The passion (Bryant) played and prepared with and his dedication, determination and unrelenting work ethic set the standard,” Plumlee said. “You can’t overstate the impact he had on our sport and the NBA family. Kobe stands alone in the history of our game. His jersey and all that it symbolizes should as well.”
Lakers return to practice as Bryant’s legacy looms
El Segundo, Calif.: The Los Angeles Lakers ended practice with a few somber, almost plaintive laughs. As they left the court, they all passed under the oversized Nos. 8 and 24 on the wall above the door to their locker room.
Anthony Davis and several other Lakers paused and looked up at Kobe Bryant’s retired numbers for a moment before they moved forward.
The Lakers are still grieving and mourning Bryant’s death Sunday in a helicopter crash along with his daughter, Gianna, and seven others.
Los Angeles’ players and coaches returned to work Wednesday at their training complex with a determination to keep Bryant and the victims in their thoughts while getting on with the business of basketball.
“We want to represent what Kobe was about, more than anything,” Lakers coach Frank Vogel said. “We’ve always wanted to make him proud, and that’s not going to be any different now.”
Pacers 115, Bulls 106, OT
Indianapolis: T.J. Warren had 25 points to lead the Pacers. Domantas Sabonis had 15 points, 11 rebounds, his 37th double-double this season.
Chandler Hutchinson had 21 points and Thaddeus Young had 16 for Chicago. The Bulls were 6 of 33 on 3s and had 18 turnovers.
Nets 125, Pistons 115
New York: Spencer Dinwiddie scored 28 points for Brooklyn. Guard Garrett Temple had to leave in the first half to get stitches above his left eye.
Reggie Jackson scored 23 points for Detroit. Rose, who missed his last game with knee soreness, had his 13th straight game with 20 or more points.
Grizzlies 127, Knicks 106
New York: Dillon Brooks scored 27 points for Memphis. Jonas Valenciunas had 12 points and 13 rebounds.
Marcus Morris Sr. had 17 points for New York. Julius Randle had 16 points and 15 rebounds. Knicks have lost seven of 10.
Spurs 127, Jazz 120
San Antonio: DeMar DeRozan had a season-high 38 points for San Antonio. Patty Mills had 18 points and Dejounte Murray 16.
Donovan Mitchell had 31 points in 33 minutes for Utah and Jordan Clarkson added 20.
Utah grew agitated when officials inadvertently whistled for a timeout as point guard Mike Conley was dribbling up court.