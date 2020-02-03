Magic 112, Hornets 100
Charlotte, N.C.: Nikola Vucevic scored 22 points, Aaron Gordon had 16 points and 12 rebounds, and Orlando snapped a five-game skid with a win over the Charlotte Hornets on Monday night.
Evan Fournier added 17 points and Markelle Fultz had 12 points and 14 assists for the Magic, who won for the first time since beating the Hornets by 23 points in Charlotte on Jan. 20.
Terry Rozier scored 18 points to lead the struggling Hornets, who have lost 11 of 12.
Knicks 139, Cavaliers 134, OT
Cleveland: Marcus Morris Sr. scored 26 points, including a key jumper in overtime, and New York beat Cleveland.
Morris’ basket from the left wing gave New York a 135-134 lead with a minute to play. He added another jumper and two free throws to help put the game away.
Kevin Love had 33 points and 13 rebounds in possibly his final
Warriors125, Wizards 117
Washington: Alec Burks scored 30 points, Glenn Robinson III added 22 and Golden State beat Bradley Beal and Washington.
It was the second straight win for the NBA-worst Warriors (12-39), with both coming on the road. They lost 15 of their previous 17.
Beal led Washington with 43 points in his seventh straight game with at least 30 points, the third-longest such streak in team history.
Mavericks 112, Pacers 103
Indianapolis: Kristaps Porzingis had 38 points and 12 rebounds to lead Dallas to victory over Indiana.
Porzingis shot 6 of 13 on 3-pointers and made all 12 of his free throws. Tim Hardaway Jr. contributed 25 points for Dallas, which played without injured All-Star Luka Doncic (ankle) for the third straight game.
Domantas Sabonis led the Pacers with 26 points on 9-of-12 shooting to go with 12 rebounds and nine assists. Malcolm Brogdon added 14 points.
Nets 119, Suns 97
New York: Caris LeVert tied his career high with 29 points in his first start in nearly three months, helping Brooklyn overcome the absence of Kyrie Irving to beat Phoenix.
LeVert snapped out of a slump on offense and played a key role in a strong defensive effort that limited Suns star Devin Booker to 11 points on 3-for-15 shooting.
Joe Harris added 16 points and Taurean Prince had 11 of his 15 in the decisive third quarter for the Nets, who will be without Irving at least for this week after he sprained his right knee Saturday at Washington.
Heat 137, 76ers 106
Miami: Jimmy Butler scored a season-high 38 points against his former team before getting the fourth quarter off, and Miami ran away in the second half to beat Philadelphia.
Goran Dragic scored 24 points for Miami, Duncan Robinson scored 19 and All-Star Bam Adebayo finished with 18 points, 11 assists and eight rebounds for the Heat. Derrick Jones Jr. added 15 points for Miami, which set a season-high for points and victory margin.
For Philadelphia, it was more of the same. The team with an NBA-best 22-2 home record lost for the 10th time in its last 12 road games.
Celtics 123, Hawks 115
Atlanta: Jayson Tatum scored 28 points and Grant Williams drove for a key basket in the final minute, leading Boston to victory over Atlanta.
Trailing 117-113, the Hawks had a chance when a video review overturned a call along the baseline that initially gave Boston the ball.
But Trae Young turned it over with a bad pass at the other end, giving the Celtics a chance to wrap up their fourth straight victory. They milked the shot clock before Williams took off down the lane, speeding past the Hawks defense to bank one in with 37.6 seconds remaining.
Grizzlies 96, Pistons 82
Memphis: Jonas Valanciunas had 26 points and 16 rebounds as Memphis topped Detroit.
The game was tied at 53-all at the half before a stout Grizzlies defense held the Pistons to 29 points in the second half.
Fans tuned in for Kobe’s tribute at Lakers game
Los Angeles: The Los Angeles Lakers’ first game since Kobe Bryant’s death was the second-most watched regular-season NBA game on ESPN.
The game Friday against the Portland Trail Blazers averaged 4.41 million viewers. The only telecast to surpass that since ESPN resumed NBA coverage in 2002-03 was a January 2003 game between the Lakers and Houston Rockets that featured the first matchup between Shaquille O’Neal and Yao Ming (4.88 million).
According to Nielsen, the Bryant pregame ceremony averaged 5.23 million viewers. The audience peaked at 6.07 million at the conclusion of the ceremony and the start of the game.