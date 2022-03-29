Bulls 107, Wizards 94
Washington: DeMar DeRozan scored 14 of his 32 points in the fourth quarter, and the Chicago Bulls pulled away for a victory over the Washington Wizards on Tuesday.
Nikola Vucevic scored 27 points for Chicago, which is trying to stay in the top six in the Eastern Conference and avoid the play-in round of the postseason. The Bulls (44-32) took a half-game lead over Toronto (43-32) for fifth place in the East, and they lead seventh-place Cleveland (42-33) by 1 1/2 games.
Bucks 118, 76ers 116
Philadelphia: Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 40 points and had a game-deciding block of Joel Embiid in the final seconds to lead the Milwaukee Bucks to a 118-116 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday night in a matchup of two of the Eastern Conference’s top teams.
Khris Middleton added 22 points and Jrue Holiday had 18 for the Bucks, who pulled within a half-game of idle Miami for first place in the East.
Milwaukee was clinging to a two-point lead when Antetokounmpo swatted away Embiid’s put-back attempt with 1.6 seconds left.
Mavericks 128, Lakers 110
Dallas: Luka Doncic scored 34 points in a triple-double and the Dallas Mavericks routed the Lakers with Los Angeles missing LeBron James because of an ankle issue while anticipating the return of long-injured Anthony Davis.
James and Davis didn’t play after being listed as doubtful, which was actually an upgrade for Davis. The eight-time All-Star hasn’t played since Feb. 16 because of a right mid-foot sprain. His first full practice since the injury was Monday.
The Lakers (31-44) are tied with San Antonio for the final play-in spot in the Western Conference with seven games remaining.
Nets 130, Pistons 123
New York: Kevin Durant scored 41 points and the Brooklyn Nets rallied past the Detroit Pistons.
Durant connected on 14 of 23 shots, 4 of 6 from 3-point range and all nine of his foul shots while adding 11 rebounds, five assists and three blocks to help the Nets overcome a double-digit deficit in the second quarter.
“I want to get better shots sometimes, but like a couple of them are like, ‘I’m hot, let me risk it,’” Durant said. “I was just trying to get the best shots that I can. Sometimes it might be over a guy in the lane, but I feel like that’s open and I have to keep knocking them down.”