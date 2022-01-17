Hornets 97, Knicks 87
New York: Miles Bridges made sure LaMelo Ball wasn’t missed, scoring a career-high 38 points and grabbing 12 rebounds to lead Charlotte to victory over New York..
Terry Rozier added 22 points. He and Bridges combined to outscore the Knicks by themselves in the first half as Charlotte bounced back nicely from a loss to Orlando that ended its four-game winning streak.
Julius Randle and RJ Barrett each scored 18 points for New York, who had their three-game winning streak snapped.
Wizards 117, 76ers 98
Washington: Kyle Kuzma had 15 points and 16 rebounds, and Bradley Beal added 13 points in his return from a three-game absence to lift Washington to victory over Joel Embiid and Philadelphia.
Beal had been out since entering health and safety protocols but returned and scored 11 points in the first quarter. Washington went on an early 11-0 run and never looked back.
Embiid scored 32 points for the 76ers, but he was on the receiving end of the game’s biggest highlight when Kuzma dunked over him in the second quarter.
Cavaliers 114, Nets 107
Cleveland: Darius Garland strengthened his All-Star case with 22 points and 12 assists, leading Cleveland to a win over the Nets, who lost their first game since Kevin Durant injured his left knee.
Isaac Okoro added 15 points and Jarrett Allen had 14 and 10 rebounds for the Cavs, who followed up a 5-1 road trip with the fifth straight win.
Kyrie Irving led the Nets with 27 points in just his fourth game since coming back despite being unvaccinated and only playing road games. James Harden added 22 points for Brooklyn.
Grizzlies 119, Bulls 106
Memphis, Tenn.: Desmond Bane and Ja Morant scored 25 points each, and Memphis dominated short-handed Chicago for their 12th win in 13 games.
Brandon Clarke added 15 points and seven rebounds, missing only one of his eight shots.
DeMar DeRozan led the Bulls with 24 points and five assists, and Ayo Dosunmu had 15 points and 10 rebounds, while Coby White finished with 16 points, six rebounds and five assists for Chicago, which lost its fourth straight.
Clippers 139, Pacers 133
Los Angeles: Nicolas Batum scored all of his season-high 32 points in the second half, Reggie Jackson added 26 points and Los Angeles beat Indiana in a matchup of sub-.500 teams.
Marcus Morris had 21 points for the Clippers, who snapped a two-game skid with their highest-scoring game of the season.
Caris LeVert had 26 points and nine rebounds before fouling out with 28 seconds to play and Indiana down by five. Chris Duarte added 24 points, seven rebounds and six assists as seven Pacers scored in double figures. They’ve lost four in a row and 10 of 11.
Hawks 121, Bucks 114
Atlanta: Trae Young scored 30 points for struggling Atlanta, who trailed for much of the game before rallying for a 121-114 victory over Milwaukee, snapping a 10-game home losing streak.
Khris Middleton scored 34 points and Giannis Antetokounmpo had 27 for Milwaukee.
Danilo Galinari gave the Hawks their first lead of the game, 104-103, on a 3-pointer with 4:37 to go.
Trail Blazers 98, Magic 88
Orlando, Fla.: CJ McCollum scored 16 points in his first game back from a collapsed lung, Jusuf Nurkic added 21 points and a season-best 22 rebounds, and Portland beat Orlando.
McCollum missed 17 games over six weeks after being injured Dec. 4. The ninth-year pro started Monday but played on a minutes restriction. He made 7 of 13 shots and 2 of 4 3-pointers in 28 minutes.
Orlando never led after scoring the game’s first basket and fell to 0-20 when failing to score 100 points. Franz Wagner and Mortiz Wagner each had 14 points.
Heat 104, Raptors 99
Miami: Tyler Herro scored 23 points, Jimmy Butler got a triple-double in the game’s final moment and Miami held off Toronto.
Bam Adebayo, in his first game back after missing six weeks following thumb surgery, scored 14 points and made a pair of free throws with 8.5 seconds remaining. Butler finished with 19 points, 10 assists and 10 rebounds.
Gabe Vincent scored 15 points for Miami, which pulled into a virtual tie with Chicago for first in the Eastern Conference.
VanVleet finished with 22 points for Toronto, which got 23 from Chris Boucher and 18 points and 10 rebounds from Pascal Siakam. Scottie Barnes scored 16 points, OG Anunoby scored 14 and former Heat forward Precious Achiuwa grabbed 15 rebounds for Toronto.
Mavericks 104, Thunder 102
Dallas: Luka Doncic had 20 points, 12 assists and 11 rebounds for his third triple-double in five games, and surging Dallas withstood a late run by Oklahoma City to win.
Dorian Finney-Smith added 17 points and 10 rebounds and Kristaps Porzingis had 13 points, eight rebounds and four blocks for the Mavericks (25-19), who have won three straight and nine of their last 10.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 34 points to lead the Thunder, who have dropped seven of their last eight games.
Suns 121, Spurs 107
San Antonio: Devin Booker had a season-high 48 points and Phoenix dominated the fourth quarter to defeat San Antonio for their fourth straight victory.
Chris Paul added 15 points and 12 assists as Phoenix won its sixth straight on the road and fifth consecutive in San Antonio.
Spurs center Jakob Poeltl had 23 points and 14 rebounds, and Dejounte Murray added 18 points.
