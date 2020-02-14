Obama mingles with NBA stars
Chicago: Zion Williamson and Trae Young are used to meeting fans who are typically a bit nervous during those interactions.
This was different. This time, they were nervous to meet the fan.
Former President Barack Obama — a huge basketball fan, officially the game’s First Fan during his eight years in office — made an unannounced appearance Friday at an NBA Cares event during All-Star weekend in his hometown of Chicago with several of the league’s top rookies, second-year players and coaches. The event was for volunteers to fill several backpacks with school supplies, and that work predictably stopped when Obama walked into the room.
“You’re doing fantastic,” Obama told All-Star Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks, who was seated at a table with Los Angeles Lakers assistant coach Jason Kidd when the 44th president made his way to their side of the room.
Hometown team leaders jeered
Chicago: Let’s check in on how things are going for the Bulls during NBA All-Star Weekend… oh.
During an appearance Friday on ESPN’s “First Take,” Zach LaVine was asked if he had confidence team vice president of basketball operations John Paxson can build a winning team around the Bulls guard.
Before LaVine could answer, Bulls fans attending the live show at Navy Pier erupted with jeers and a “Fire GarPax” chant, alluding to Paxson and general manager Gar Forman.
The Bulls are 19-36 at the break.
Kobe Bryant leads list of hopefuls for Basketball Hall of Fame
Chicago: The list of finalists for the Basketball Hall of Fame is considerably shorter than usual.
The voters really didn’t need more this year.
Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett — 48 All-Star nods between them — headlined the class of eight finalists announced Friday by the Hall of Fame. Each will still need to collect 18 votes from a 24-person panel before officially becoming Hall of Famers, which is certainly no more than a formality at this point.
In recent years, finalist classes have been around 13 people. But the star power at the top forced the Hall to change its thinking this year, a decision that was made before Bryant died unexpectedly in a helicopter crash in Southern California on Jan. 26.
“We did it because of the enormity, even before Kobe’s death, that we think Kobe and Duncan and Garnett bring to it,” said Jerry Colangelo, Chairman of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. “We’ve never had a class that strong at the top.”