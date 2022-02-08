Pelicans acquire McCollum in 7-player trade with Blazers
New Orleans: The New Orleans Pelicans acquired guard CJ McCollum from the Portland Trail Blazers as part of a seven-player trade on Tuesday that comes as the Pelicans make a push to qualify for the NBA postseason.
The Pelicans also received forwards Larry Nance Jr. and Tony Snell in the deal, while the Trail Blazers get forward Josh Hart, and guards Tomas Staoransky, Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Didi Louzada, as well as draft compensation in the form of a 2022 protected first round draft choice and two future second-rounders.
The trade marks the end of an era in Portland, where McCollum has been paired with Damian Lillard in the backcourt since 2013. Portland has reached the playoffs every season since they drafted McCollum. However, the Blazers struggled in the postseason, reaching the Western Conference finals only once while being eliminated in the first round five times.
This marks the second multiple-player trade the Blazers have made in advance of Thursday’s deadline. On Friday, Portland sent Norman Powell and Robert Covington to the Los Angeles Clippers in exchange for Eric Bledsoe, Justise Winslow and Keon Johnson. That move was widely seen as financial, as it put the Blazers below the luxury tax threshold.
Pacers deal All-Star Sabonis to Kings in 6-player trade
Indianapolis: The Indiana Pacers will look completely different when they return home later this week, while the Sacramento Kings are getting a two-time All-Star.
The teams agreed to a six-player trade Tuesday that will send star forward Domantas Sabonis to Sacramento and emerging point guard Tyrese Haliburton to the Pacers.
The Pacers confirmed the deal following Tuesday night's 133-112 loss at Atlanta.
The Kings will get Justin Holiday, Jeremy Lamb and a second-round draft pick in addition to Sabonis. Indiana is adding Haliburton, Buddy Hield and Tristan Thompson.
“It’s an exciting trade and it changes the landscape significantly,” said Pacers coach Rick Carlisle, who described Haliburton as “an elite young point guard that affects the game positively in many, many ways.
“We’re getting three players who are good now and in the case of Tyrese, he has a chance to continue to grow. ... Finding a franchise-caliber point guard at age 21 is extremely difficult to do.”
The trade was made after Sabonis, Holiday and Lamb participated in a practice before Tuesday night's game.
Suns 114, 76ers 109
Philadelphia: Devin Booker scored 35 points and Chris Paul had 16 points and 12 assists to lead Phoenix to its NBA-high 44th win, over Philadelphia Tuesday night.
The Suns rallied from a 14-point deficit to win for the 14th time in 15 games, raising their record to 44-10. Up next this week for Phoenix, an NBA Finals rematch at home against the Bucks.
Joel Embiid had 34 points and 12 rebounds for Philadelphia, though he mishandled the ball twice in the final minutes to doom their comeback try. Embiid had his fifth straight 25-point, 10-rebound game, the longest streak in the NBA over the last two seasons and the longest for a Sixers player since Embiid hit six straight in 2018-19.
Mikal Bridges scored 23 points and Jae Crowder had 14 rebounds for the Suns.
Celtics 126, Nets 91
New York: Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart each scored 22 points and Boston rolled to their sixth straight win, beating star-less Brooklyn.
Without Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving, the Nets weren't competitive in their ninth straight loss. Boston jumped to a 28-2 lead in a game that was never in doubt.
Jayson Tatum scored 19 points as Boston continued its strong stretch and moved past Brooklyn into seventh place in the Eastern Conference.
Jevon Carter scored 21 points on seven 3-pointers in Brooklyn's worst loss of the season.
Hawks 133, Pacers 112
Atlanta: Trae Young scored 34 points and Atlanta regained its 3-point touch, overwhelming trade-depleted Indiana.
After making only 5 of 25 3s in Sunday’s 103-94 loss at Dallas, the Hawks sank 17 of 33 long-range shots. They set a season high by making 51.5% of their 3s.
John Collins had two 3s while scoring 20 points for Atlanta.
Chris Duarte led Indiana with 25 points. Lance Stephenson had 24 points, nine rebounds and eight assists in his first start of the season.
The Pacers had only eight healthy players. Thursday's six-player trade sent three players, including two-time All-Star forward Domantas Sabonis, to Sacramento.
Pelicans 110, Rockets 97
New Orleans: Brandon Ingram scored 26 points and New Orleans beat Houston to extend their winning streak to four games.
Rookie Herb Jones had 10 points and 11 rebounds for his first career double-double for the Pelicans, who led for most of the game and by as many as 19 points when Ingram's 15-foot pull-up jumper made it 106-87 in the fourth quarter.
New Orleans was playing their first game since agreeing to a trade earlier Tuesday that will bring guard CJ McCollum to New Orleans.
Jaxson Hayes, who has thrived lately since moving from reserve center to starting strong forward, scored 14 points — his fourth game in the last five with at least that many points.
Kevin Porter Jr. scored 27 and Christian Wood added 19 points for Houston, who lost their third straight and seventh in eight games.
Grizzlies 135, Clippers 109
Memphis, Tenn.: Ja Morant had 30 points and Jaren Jackson Jr. added 26 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks as Memphis routed Los Angeles.
The offensive production from Morant came on 12 of 19 shooting from the field and marked the ninth time in the past 10 games the All-Star guard reached the 30-point mark. Brandon Clarke finished with 16 points for Memphis.
Reserve center Isaiah Hartenstein led the Clippers with 19 points, while Norman Powell added 16 points. Terance Mann and Robert Covington finished with 14 points each.
Mavericks 116, Pistons 86
Dallas: Luka Doncic had 33 points with 11 assists while coming up three rebounds shy of his third consecutive triple-double, Jalen Bruson scored 21 points and Dallas overwhelmed Detroit.
The Mavericks won their third game in a row, never trailing after Reggie Bullock's 3-pointer snapped a 21-21 tie with 3½ minutes left in the first quarter. That started a 15-5 run over the rest of the quarter, with Doncic scoring the next six points for Dallas before Trey Burke hit consecutive 3-pointers.
Hamidou Diallo had 18 points to lead Detroit, which has lost five in a row and nine of 10. Jeramie Grant had 15 points, and Isaiah Stewart had 14 points and 15 rebounds.