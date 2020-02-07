76ers 119, Grizzlies 107
Philadelphis: Furkan Korkmaz scored a career-high 34 points, Ben Simmons added 22 points and 10 assists and Philadelphia 7snapped a four-game losing streak with a victory over Memphis Friday night.
Joel Embiid didn’t come out after halftime due to a stiff neck. He finished with 10 points and 10 rebounds in 16 minutes for the 76ers, who improved to an NBA-best 23-2 at home.
Korkmaz made 13 of 17 shots, including 7 of 9 3-pointers.
The 76ers were glad to be back in Philadelphia after a dismal four-game road trip that saw them get outscored by 73 total points while allowing an average of 123 points per contest in defeats to Atlanta, Boston, Miami and Milwaukee. Those losses dropped the 76ers’ road record to 9-19.
Wizards 119, Mavericks 118
Washington: Bradley Beal made a layup with 0.2 seconds left to reach 29 points and give Washington a victory over Dallas, who have dropped three of five games without Luka Doncic.
Beal’s heroics came after Mavericks guard Tim Hardaway Jr. drew a blocking foul and hit one of two free throws with 1.8 seconds left. Beal was 11 of 28 from the field.
Washington made 19 of 38 3-pointers. Davis Bertans was responsible for five of them and finished with 20 points.
Rookie Rui Hachimura took it to Kristaps Porzingis, getting the Mavericks center into foul trouble and finishing with 17. Porzingis, who played without a protective face mask two nights after breaking his nose, had 11 points in just 21 minutes.
Celtics 112 , Hawks 107
Boston: Jayson Tatum had seven 3-pointers and scored 32 points to help the Boston Celtics hold off the Atlanta Hawks.
It was Tatum’s eighth consecutive game with at least 20 points. Enes Kanter added 16 points and 15 rebounds as Boston posted its sixth consecutive win.
Atlanta led at halftime, despite having only nine players available and playing without Trae Young, DeAndrew Bembry, Cam Reddish and Bruno Fernando. But the Hawks struggled to make shots in the second half.
Raptors 115, Pacers 106
Serge Ibaka put up 22 points and had 10 rebounds as Toronto beat Indiana. Up by a single point at the half, Toronto built its lead late in the win. Domantas Sabonis had 19 points and 16 rebounds for the Pacers.
Thunder 108, Pistons 101
Chris Paul put up 22 points and four teammates hit double figures as Oklahoma City downed Detroit. Paul also had six rebounds and seven assists on the night in the wire-to-wire win for the 32-20 Thunder Christian Wood had 27 points and 12 rebounds for Detroit, which fell to 19-35.