Indiana at Charlotte, 5 p.m., Detroit at Cleveland, 5 p.m., Sacramento at Orlando, 5 p.m., Brooklyn at Atlanta, 5:30 p.m., L.A. Lakers at Philadelphia, 5:30 p.m., Milwaukee at Toronto, 5:30 p.m., Boston at San Antonio, 6:30 p.m., Washington at New Orleans, 7 p.m., Oklahoma City at Phoenix, 7 p.m., Dallas at Utah, 8 p.m., Minnesota at Golden State, 8 p.m.
Cavaliers 122, Pistons 107
Cleveland: Collin Sexton scored 29 points and Andre Drummond had 23 points, 16 rebounds and five steals against his former team, powering the Cleveland Cavaliers to victory over the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday night.
Taurean Prince added 16 points and rookie Isaac Okoro had 10 points and a season-high six assists to help the Cavaliers snap their two-game losing streak and move back to .500. Cleveland forced 22 turnovers, turning them into 30 points.
“Our main goal is to beat up a team and wear them down,” said Drummond, who spent his first 7 1/2 seasons with the Pistons. “We did a great job of that tonight. We just tried to play aggressive the whole game and force them to make mistakes.
“We got stops and just played our game. That’s really what happened.”
Kings 121, Magic 107
Orlando: Buddy Hield scored a season-best 29 points, hitting hit seven 3-pointers, and the well-rested Sacramento Kings beat the Orlando Magic.
Sacramento was playing for the first time since Friday after two games were canceled because of COVID-19 protocols with the Memphis Grizzlies. The Kings proved themselves to be rested and ready in taking apart the Magic for their second road victory of the season.
The Kings led by 11 in the first period, by 17 before halftime and by as much as 22 in the third quarter of the wire-to-wire victory. The Magic never got closer than 10 in the second half in dropping to 4-5 at home this season.
Richaun Holmes had 20 points and 12 rebounds for his third double-double of the season. Marvin Bagley III recorded his sixth double-double with 16 points and 12 rebounds, while Harrison Barnes chipped in 21 points and 3 3s. De’Aaron Fox added 16 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds for Sacramento, which shot 48.9% from the floor and made 14 of 33 3-pointers.
Pacers 116, Hornets 106
Charlotte: Indiana Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis assembled a triple-double to lead his team past the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center.
The loss was the Hornets’ sixth in the past seven games, dropping them to 7-11.
Sabonis, who was questionable to play with a bruised knee, finished with 22 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists.
The Hornets got 20 points from Terry Rozier and 18 from P.J. Washington. Center Cody Zeller finished with 14 rebounds, one short of matching his career high.
Nets 132, Hawks 128
Atlanta: Kevin Durant scored 32 points and James Harden had 31 to lead a productive night for Brooklyn's big three scorers and the Nets beat the Atlanta Hawks in overtime.
Harden added 15 assists and eight rebounds. Kyrie Irving scored 26 points for Brooklyn.
Trae Young had 28 points and 14 assists for Atlanta. Cam Reddish scored a season-high 24 points while John Collins and De'Andre Hunter each had 21 points.
Durant's dunk gave the Nets a 127-121 lead in the extra period. After Young made one of two free throws to trim Brooklyn's lead to 129-126, Durant's turnover with 40 seconds remaining gave Atlanta an opening. Hunter missed a long jumper that would have tied the game.
76ers 107, Lakers 106
Philadelphia: Tobias Harris swished a jumper with 3 seconds left, ending the Lakers’ 13-0 run and sending the Philadelphia 76ers to victory over Los Angeles.
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope hit a 3-pointer with 1:05 left that pulled the Lakers to 105-104. LeBron James hit Anthony Davis for the go-ahead basket with 11.2 seconds to go for a 106-105 lead and cap that run.
Harris scored 24 points. Joel Embiid had 28 and Ben Simmons had 17 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists.
James scored 34 points and Davis had 23.
Thunder 102, Suns 97
Phoenix: Al Horford had 21 points and 11 rebounds, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander also scored 21 points and the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Phoenix Suns.
Chris Paul scored a season-high 32 points in his first game against the Thunder after being traded to the Suns from Oklahoma City during the offseason. The 10-time All-Star played well during his only season with the Thunder, averaging 17.6 points and 6.7 assists.
He had one of his best games this season at Oklahoma City's expense on Wednesday. The point guard shot 12 of 21 from the field and scored 13 points during a seven-minute stretch in the fourth that accounted for a big chunk of the team's offense.
Spurs 110, Celtics 106
San Antonio: DeMar DeRozan scored 21 points, Keldon Johnson had 18 points and 10 rebounds, and the San Antonio Spurs held on to beat the Boston Celtics.
LaMarcus Aldridge added 20 points, Dejounte Murray had 11 points and 11 rebounds and San Antonio won its second straight home game.
The Celtics’ projected starting five of Kemba Walker, Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart and Daniel Theis played together for the first time this season. Tatum had 25 points, Brown added 24, and Smart and Walker had 14 apiece.
Their balanced output was not enough as Boston had its two-game winning streak end.
Bucks 115, Raptors 108
Tampa, Fla.: Giannis Antetokounmpo had 24 points, 18 rebounds and nine assists, and Donte DeVincenzo sparked a five-point sequence in the fourth quarter that helped the Milwaukee Bucks pull away for a win over the Toronto Raptors.
The Bucks (11-6) were leading by just three points after a dunk by DeVincenzo, who followed with a steal and then drew a flagrant foul on Kyle Lowry while driving to score again.
DeVincenzo paid the price for his big play.
“That’s significant contact to Donte’s head,” said Milwaukee coach Mike Budenholzer, who thought a Flagrant 2 should have been called. “He was able to play through it, but we’ll see how serious it is.”
Jazz 116, Mavericks 104
Salt Lake City: Rudy Gobert had seasons high of 29 points and 20 rebounds, Jordan Clarkson added a season-high 31 points, and the Utah Jazz beat the Dallas Mavericks for their 10th straight victory.
Gobert also had three blocks and three steals to help the Jazz pass the Lakers — losers in Philadelphia on Wednesday, for the NBA's best record at 14-4.
The teams will complete the two-game set in Utah on Friday night.
Joe Ingles had a season-high 21 points — on seven 3-pointers — and eight assists for Utah. He matched his career high with the seven 3s, falling one shy of tying the franchise record.
Pelicans 124, Wizards 106
New Orleans: Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram each scored a season-high 32 points and the New Orleans Pelicans beat the depleted Washington Wizards.
Bradley Beal almost single-handedly kept the reeling Wizards in striking distance with 47 points. Washington got as close as eight points in the middle of the fourth quarter before the Pelicans pulled away in the final five minutes, highlighted by Williamson's soaring dunk of Ingram's lob from behind the 3-point line.
Ingram finished with a season-high seven 3-pointers on 12 attempts, making all five he attempted in the second half. Williamson did most of his scoring in the paint and added eight free throws to help New Orleans win for just the second time in 10 games.