Denver’s Nikola Jokic is guarded by Phoenix’s Deandre Ayton during the 3rd quarter of game 3 of the conference semifinals at Ball Arena on Friday, June 11, 2021. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)

 JERILEE BENNETT THE GAZETTE

Denver Nuggets drop Game 3 in a 102-116 loss to the Phoenix Suns Friday night at Ball Arena.

Suns lead the playoff series 3-0.  

