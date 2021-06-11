Clear skies. Low 52F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph..
Updated: June 11, 2021 @ 11:14 pm
Denver’s Nikola Jokic is guarded by Phoenix’s Deandre Ayton during the 3rd quarter of game 3 of the conference semifinals at Ball Arena on Friday, June 11, 2021. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
Denver Nuggets drop Game 3 in a 102-116 loss to the Phoenix Suns Friday night at Ball Arena.
Suns lead the playoff series 3-0.
