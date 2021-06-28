Finally, Trae Young ran into someone he couldn't beat.
A referee.
The Atlanta Hawks' playoff star twisted his right ankle in a freak encounter with an official's foot late in the third quarter of Game 3 in the Eastern Conference finals against the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday night.
Young was able to return for much of the fourth quarter, but he didn't have the sort of explosiveness that has made him the breakout leader of Atlanta's stunning playoff run.
“It's sore right now.," he said, rubbing his forehead. “It's hurting. It's frustrating.”
Young underwent an MRI on Monday that showed a bone bruise. He was listed as questionable for Game 4.
Hawks coach Nate McMillan said he won't make a call on Young's availability until shortly before Tuesday's crucial contest. He was getting extensive treatment in hopes of being able to play.
DALLAS (AP) — The Dallas Mavericks welcomed back former point guard Jason Kidd as their coach Monday along with new general manager Nico Harrison.
Kidd returns to the Mavericks nine years after backing out on an oral agreement to re-sign in free agency for what ended up being his final season as a player in 2012-13. Kidd finished his career with the New York Knicks.
The floor leader for Dallas' only championship in 2011 is replacing his coach from that team, Rick Carlisle. The winningest coach in franchise history resigned June 17, a day after general manager Donnie Nelson's departure was announced.
The 48-year-old Kidd inherits a team with a young superstar in point guard Luka Doncic, but without a playoff series victory since the 2011 NBA Finals. Dallas lost to the Los Angeles Clippers in the first round for the second consecutive season.
“Dallas has meant so much to me as a player and I want to thank (owner) Mark Cuban for the opportunity to return as a head coach,” Kidd said. “I am excited to get to work with this young, hungry and incredibly talented team and to continue to build a winning legacy for the Mavericks organization.”
Kidd became a head coach immediately after his Hall of Fame career, leading Brooklyn to the second round of the playoffs in his debut in 2013-14.
ORLANDO, Fla. — Anfernee “Penny” Hardaway has reportedly emerged as the Orlando Magic’s lead candidate to fill their head coaching vacancy, contradicting previous thoughts that the team would not likely hire a coach without prior NBA head-coaching experience.
Hardaway, who is currently the head coach at the University of Memphis, his alma mater, reportedly interviewed with the Magic this past week. The Athletic’s Shams Charania first reported Hardaway’s status as a Magic candidate, citing NBA sources.
SYDNEY (AP) — Ben Simmons has withdrawn from Australia’s Olympic squad in order to spend time working on his individual skill development following a disappointing NBA post-season for the Philadelphia 76ers.
Basketball Australia issued a statement early Tuesday local time to confirm Simmons’ decision to pull out of selection for the Tokyo Olympics.
“It is a pretty rough time for him right now,” Australia’s head coach Brian Goorjian said. Going to the Olympics “is something that he wanted to do, but the timing just hasn’t worked.