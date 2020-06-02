As the NBA models a 22-team format for the season’s proposed resumption beginning July 31 in Orlando, Florida, a time line shared with teams as a last possible date for a Finals Game 7 lands Oct. 12, sources told ESPN.
Commissioner Adam Silver is expected to have a proposal to take to a vote of the NBA’s Board of Governors on Thursday, sources said.
The expectation is the draft and opening of free agency would follow in order in October, sources said.
The NBA and National Basketball Players Association are discussing details on a format, and there is room for the league to move on the structure of a return-to-play ideas. The Board of Governors requires three-fourths passage of the 30 teams on a plan, but there’s an expectation among owners that they’ll fall into line and overwhelmingly approve the commissioner’s recommendation, sources said.
The NBA has been advancing on a plan that would include regular-season, play-in and playoff games for the 16 teams holding playoff position — and six more teams within six games of the eighth seed in each conference, sources said.
Those teams are New Orleans, Portland, San Antonio, Sacramento and Phoenix in the Western Conference — and Washington in the East, sources said. The Denver Nuggets are the third seed in the Western Conference.
• Nuggets coach Michael Malone said his organization was working with Denver’s mayor and police on holding a town hall in the wake of the George Floyd slaying, the Denver Post reported.
• Longtime Sacramento Kings play-by-play announcer Grant Napear resigned after tweeting “All Lives Matter” on Sunday in response to a question about Black Lives Matter. He later apologized.
• A Miami judge ruled Tuesday that Zion Williamson must answer questions under oath regarding his eligibility to play at Duke. The former No. 1 overall NBA draft pick’s, who plays for the New Orleans Pelicans, eligibility was questioned by his former agent during a contract dispute.
During a motion hearing in Miami-Dade County Court, Florida circuit court judge David Miller denied a request by Williamson’s attorneys, who were attempting to stop Williamson from answering agent Gina Ford’s claims that he accepted illegal benefits that should have rendered him ineligible under NCAA amateurism rules.
In his ruling, Miller said eligibility questions “are going to be a core issue with respect to the contract that’s been made an issue.”
When Williamson broke the contract with Prime Sports Marketing to sign with CAA, Ford claimed he owed her $100 million.