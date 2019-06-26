Though only the Black Mountain Express Lift and the Lenawee Mountain Lift are open, 2 inches of fresh snow and warm weather brought out a large crowd of skiers and snowboarders to Arapahoe Basin Ski Area on Saturday. Many were dressed in shorts and T-shirts, and some even had on swimsuits. The warm weather created four long puddles near the top of the mountain that created a fun challenge for those that decided to give it a try. On Thursday, Arapahoe Basin posted on their Facebook that they have extended their season until at least June 30. With more snow expected in the forecast their closing date may be pushed back even farther.A-Basin is extending its season until at least June 30. On Saturday people snowboarded, skied, barbecued in the parking lot and listened to live music by Frisco Funk.
Most years, the closing weeks of skiing at Arapahoe Basin are marked by the appearance of Lake Reveal. It’s a natural pond located roughly under the Lenawee lift and it’s open for skiers and snowboarders to coast across as they pass by.
At first, the pond forms in lanes, which get wider as more snow melts and more people hit these lines. Eventually, the pond opens up to be a larger pool.
A snowboarder kicks up a trail of water as he skims over a large puddle in theSaturday near the top of Arapahoe Basin Ski Area. Though only the Black Mountain Express Lift and the Lenawee Mountain Lift are open, 2 inches of fresh snow and warm weather brought out a large crowd of skiers and snowboarders to Arapahoe Basin Ski Area on Saturday. Many were dressed in shorts and T-shirts, and some even had on swimsuits. The warm weather created four long puddles near the top of the mountain that created a fun challenge for those that decided to give it a try. On Thursday, Arapahoe Basin posted on their Facebook that they have extended their season until at least June 30. With more snow expected in the forecast their closing date may be pushed back even farther.A-Basin is extending its season until at least June 30.
Jesse Valente checks on the burgers he is cooking in the back of his truck in the A-Basin parking lot on Saturday. Valente was joined by a large group of friends that skied, snowboarded and partied in the parking lot on the first official day of summer.
The length of the pond varies, offering a variety of lines for skiers and riders to take in attempt to cross. Some options might be as short as 10-15 feet, while others seem to be as long as 50-60 or more. The pond is only a few feet deep.