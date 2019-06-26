Most years, the closing weeks of skiing at Arapahoe Basin are marked by the appearance of Lake Reveal. It’s a natural pond located roughly under the Lenawee lift and it’s open for skiers and snowboarders to coast across as they pass by.

At first, the pond forms in lanes, which get wider as more snow melts and more people hit these lines. Eventually, the pond opens up to be a larger pool.

PHOTOS: Summer snow brings riders to Arapahoe Basin

A-Basin Summer Riding 1.JPG
A-Basin Summer Riding 3.JPG
A-Basin Summer Riding 2.JPG
A-Basin Summer Riding 4.JPG
A-Basin Summer Riding 5.JPG

The length of the pond varies, offering a variety of lines for skiers and riders to take in attempt to cross. Some options might be as short as 10-15 feet, while others seem to be as long as 50-60 or more. The pond is only a few feet deep.

Read more at OutThereColorado.com.

