Dad, partner plead not guilty in death
TAOS, N.M. • The father of a 3-year-old boy found dead in a filthy New Mexico compound and his partner pleaded not guilty Wednesday to new charges of child abuse resulting in death after lesser charges were dismissed against them and other members of their extended family as the result of a deadline missed by prosecutors.
The dead boy’s father, Siraj Ibn Wahhaj and his partner Jany Leveille remained silent as pleas were entered by a judge on their behalf. The charges could carry life sentences in the death of Abdul-ghani Wahhaj.
Their pleas came after a judge dismissed child neglect charges filed against them earlier this month.
—
Car bomb claimed
by IS kills 7 in Iraq
BAGHDAD • Seven people were killed Wednesday in a suicide car bombing claimed by the Islamic State group in a former stronghold of the jihadists in western Iraq, a security official said.
The attacker detonated his explosives-laden vehicle at a joint security checkpoint managed by the Iraqi army and the Popular Mobilization Forces at the southern entrance to the town of al-Qaim, about 19 miles from the Syrian border, Maj. Gen Qasem al-Dulaimi said.
A spate of kidnappings and guerrilla attacks in desert areas in western and central Iraq this summer have stirred security concerns in the country as it seeks to rebuild from its three-year-long war with the militant group.
—
Two workers die in scaffolding collapse
ORLANDO, Fla. • Two construction workers fell to their deaths when scaffolding collapsed as they were pouring concrete on the seventh floor of a 16-story hotel under construction near Disney World early Wednesday, Orange County Sheriff’s officials said.
The accident happened just outside Disney property, Orange County Fire Rescue spokesman Mike Jachles said.
—
Convicted ex-officer called a devoted dad
DALLAS • A white former police officer convicted of murder for shooting an unarmed black teenager in Texas is a good man and a devoted father, his mother testified Wednesday as she urged jurors to impose a lenient prison sentence.
Linda Oliver was among several people who spoke during the sentencing phase of Roy Oliver’s trial. Oliver who was convicted Tuesday in the 2017 death of 15-year-old Jordan Edwards, who was shot when Oliver fired his gun into a car full of black teens leaving a large house party in suburban Dallas.
