Ducks 2, Hurricanes 1
Raleigh, N.C.: Sam Steel scored on a breakaway 1:36 into overtime to lift Anaheim over Carolina.
Erik Gudbranson also had a goal and Ryan Miller stopped 25 shots for Anaheim, which enters a nine-day break following consecutive wins.
Sebastian Aho scored and James Reimer made 35 saves for Carolina, which played its first game without Dougie Hamilton after the All-Star defenseman broke his right leg Thursday at Columbus.
Penguins 2, Red Wings 1
Detroit: Sidney Crosby scored a power-play goal 1:33 into overtime to lift Pittsburgh over Detroit.
It was Crosby’s third goal in three games since returning from a 28-game absence because of a core muscle injury. Bryan Rust also scored for the Penguins in the third period after Filip Zadina put Detroit ahead in the second.
All three goals came with the man advantage.
Lightning 7, Jets 1
Winnipeg, Manitoba: The Tampa Bay Lightning netted three goals in the first period and didn’t look back as they skated past Winnipeg.
The Lightning won 12 of 14 games heading into the all-star break.
Former CC Tiger makes
all-star debut in St. Louis
Former Colorado College defenseman Jaccob Slavin has been named to the Metropolitan Division team for the 2020 Honda NHL All-Star Game at Enterprise Center in St. Louis on Jan. 25.
The Carolina Hurricanes defenseman replaces teammate Dougie Hamilton, the league announced Friday.
Slavin has 22 points (four goals, 18 assists) and is plus-26 in 47 games this season.
He’s the latest CC player to make the all-star ranks, joining Bill “Red” Hay, who made the roster in 19609 and 1961.