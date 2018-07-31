IS claims killings of 4 Western tourists
MOSCOW • The Islamic State group Tuesday claimed responsibility for a car-and-knife attack on Western tourists cycling in Tajikistan that killed two Americans and two Europeans.
Officials in the Central Asian nation didn’t publicly address the IS claim and instead blamed the Sunday attack on a banned local Islamist group.
The four tourists were killed when a car rammed into a group of foreigners on bicycles south of the capital of Dushanbe, Tajik officials have said. The driver and passengers got out and attacked the cyclists with knives.
—
49 hospitalized after Aeromexico crash
MEXICO CITY • An Aeromexico jetliner crashed while taking off during a severe storm in northern Mexico on Tuesday, smacking down in a field nearly intact then catching fire, and officials said it appeared everyone on board escaped the flames.
Durango state Gov. Jose Aispuro initially wrote in his Twitter account that “it is confirmed there were no fatalities in the accident,” but he later said authorities were checking the plane’s burned-out hull to make sure no one had been trapped.
Aispuro said 49 people had been hospitalized.
—
Election clean, says Zimbabwe officials
HARARE, Zimbabwe • Zimbabwe’s election took an uneasy turn Tuesday when the opposition alleged results were not posted outside one-fifth of polling stations as required by law, and the electoral commission said the impatient nation would have to wait longer to learn who will be its next president.
The government of President Emmerson Mnangagwa, meanwhile, suggested the main opposition leader, Nelson Chamisa, and his supporters were inciting “violence” by declaring he had won Monday’s election even though only parliamentary returns have been announced.
—
Macron survives no-confidence votes
PARIS • French President Emmanuel Macron’s government survived two votes of no confidence Tuesday in the wake of a political and public uproar triggered by a video of his chief bodyguard beating a protester.
The government easily won the largely symbolic votes in France’s lower house of parliament. Macron’s centrist party has a large majority in the National Assembly.
The motions were brought by the conservative Republicans party and opposition lawmakers from the left and far-left.
NEWS SERVICES