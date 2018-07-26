Arson linked to deaths in Greek town
ATHENS, Greece • Authorities said Thursday there were serious indications that a deadly wildfire that gutted a vacation resort near Athens was started deliberately, while experts warned that the devastated coastal town had been built like a “fire trap,” with poor safety standards and few escape routes.
The death toll from Monday’s blaze east of the Greek capital rose to 82 as rescuers and divers continued to search for more bodies in burnt-out homes and at sea, where hundreds fled to try to escape the inferno.
—
Radio duo suspended for slur against AG
The hosts of a popular New Jersey radio show were suspended for 10 days Thursday for calling the nation’s first Sikh attorney general “turban man” — the latest slur against a career prosecutor who says he faces countless “small indignities and humiliations” no matter how important his position.
WKXW-FM hosts Dennis Malloy and Judi Franco issued a written apology to Attorney General Gurbir Grewal and the Sikh and East Asian communities, writing they were “deeply sorry” for the pain they caused. The station also apologized and suspended the pair without pay until Aug. 6.
—
Man uses trooper’s gun to kill officer
PHOENIX • A man with a history of mental illness used the gun of an Arizona state trooper to shoot and kill a rookie officer in training and wound another trooper during a fight along an interstate in suburban Phoenix, authorities said Thursday.
The shooting occurred after troopers responded to reports of a person throwing rocks late Wednesday at vehicles on I-10 roughly 15 miles west of downtown Phoenix.
Troopers were struggling with the suspect when he grabbed the gun of Trooper Sean Rodecap. He then fired two shots, officers said.
One hit Trooper Tyler Edenhofer in the shoulder but ricocheted downward, killing him, officers said.
Officers took Isaac D. King, of Avondale, into custody and to a hospital, where he remained Thursday.
—
IS attack devastates Syrian community
BEIRUT • Mourners in southern Syria attended mass funerals Thursday for least 216 people killed in coordinated attacks by Islamic State fighters on a usually peaceful city and surrounding countryside. In the worst violence to hit the area since the country’s conflict began, the militants also reportedly abducted at least 18 people, activists said.
